Stolen Christopher Columbus letter to be returned to Vatican

(CNN) The United States is returning what will be the third recovered copy of a letter by Christopher Columbus that had been stolen from European institutions.

On Thursday, Callista Gingrich, the US ambassador to the Holy See, is scheduled to give the rare Columbus letter back to Vatican officials after it had been taken and replaced with a forged copy at the Vatican Library.

The letter describes the explorer's 1493 account of his discoveries, addressed to King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain. After being translated into Latin, several copies of his letter were disbursed around Europe. But only about 80 copies of all editions have survived, and one went to the Vatican Library in 1921.

It's unclear when it was stolen from the Vatican's collection and swapped with a forged copy, according to a statement from the US Embassy to the Holy See.

