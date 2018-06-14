(CNN) "Tag" is, improbably, "inspired by" a true story, which adds zest to this screwball comedy. The creative liberties, however, quickly begin feeling less and less tethered to reality, yielding sporadic but diminishing bouts of just-okay fun that ultimately don't leave much of a mark, as the idea lacks the heft to sustain a whole movie.

Thanks to the cast -- headlined by Ed Helms, Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner -- and the sheer goofiness of the premise, there are some very funny moments, including a certain level of ruthlessness and edge in the early going.

That's balanced, perhaps inevitably, against a soft underbelly -- built on the notion that playing a kids' game provides a bridge to the friendships enjoyed in youth. That's sweet, but also periodically violates the old "Seinfeld" "no hugging, no learning" rule.

The movie is derived from a Wall Street Journal article, about a group of 10 friends who -- for more than two decades -- devoted one month each year to playing "tag," often going to elaborate lengths to fool their targets and dub them "it."

For movie purposes, the core group has been cut in half, and the action has been set against the backdrop of a wedding, as Hogan (Helms) rallies his buddies (Hamm, Hannibal Buress, "New Girl's" Jake Johnson) to try and finally tag Renner's Jerry, whose preternatural skill at the game has enabled him to elude them for all these years.

