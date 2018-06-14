Roseanne Barr insists her controversial tweet was about anti-Semitism

Story highlights Barr shares what she's been up to lately

She takes to Twitter frequently on Wednesday

(CNN) Roseanne Barr is doubling down that she is not a racist.

The actress' hit ABC show, "Roseanne," was canceled last month after she made a derogatory tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," Barr tweeted in response to a comment about Jarrett.

The backlash was immediate and intense, with many labeling Barr a racist.

