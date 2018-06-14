Story highlights Brown deleted her account Wednesday

(CNN) Millie Bobby Brown has deactivated her Twitter account after becoming the target of a cruel hashtag and meme.

The 14 year-old "Stranger Things" star deleted her @milliebbrown account Wednesday.

The hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown started last year, according to one Twitter user, when someone claimed in a tweet that the actress refused to take a picture with her unless she removed her hijab. When the woman refused, she alleges Brown then pulled off the hijab for her.

It started with this. Then she tweeted #takedownmilliebobbybrown which her followers jumped on and it became a full blown meme pic.twitter.com/AqDg04Vcwt — j (@mydrugismybabe) June 10, 2018

There is no evidence the incident actually occurred.

The hashtag was used to spread stories -- many of them with outrageous details -- falsely linking Brown to homophobia. (Brown has been an outspoken supporter of GLAAD's Together movement.)

