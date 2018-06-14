Brie Larson doesn't hate white dudes, but wants more diversity among film critics

Story highlights Larson received the Crystal Award Wednesday night

(CNN) Brie Larson used an acceptance speech Wednesday to address the need for more inclusion among movie reviewers.

The "Captain Marvel" star received the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film at The 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards and used her time at the podium to discuss a lack of diversity in film criticism.

Larson elicited applause when she said she didn't need "a white dude to tell me what didn't work for him about '[A] Wrinkle in Time.'"

.@brielarson's Crystal Award acceptance speech was characteristically wonderful and I'm sorry I didn't capture the whole thing on video. It was centered around @Inclusionists' film critics diversity study that was released this week. #CrystalLucys pic.twitter.com/qPjzjSjfKz — Rebecca Sun (@therebeccasun) June 14, 2018

"It wasn't made for him," Larson said. "I want to know what that film meant to women of color, to biracial women, to teen women of color, to teens that are biracial. And for the third time, I don't hate white dudes. These are just facts, these are not my feelings."

The facts Larson cited were from a recent study by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which examined movie reviews.

