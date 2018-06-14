Sale alert! 23andMe's comprehensive DNA kit is now 30% off

Story highlights The kit includes five different health reports that adhere to FDA regulations

They can help you better understand how your DNA plays a role in your overall wellness

The 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA kit ($139, originally $199; 23andme.com) can help you learn so much more than just where your ancestors came from.

Its most comprehensive kit can help assess your potential genetic health risks, help you better understand how your DNA plays a role in your overall wellness and other personal traits, and even if you could be a carrier for certain inherited conditions.

After purchasing the kit, a tube will be sent to you. Simply fill it with your saliva and mail it to the lab. After a few weeks, you'll receive access to a variety of unique and interesting results.

With its five different overall health reports that adhere to FDA regulations, the test can map out how your genetics may influence risks for certain diseases, such as Parkinson's or Celiac. In terms of wellness, it can also let you know how your genes map out your sleep patterns, your weight and how certain healthy habits, such as limiting red meat, can specifically influence your body. Other interesting features include the test's traits section, which analyzes how your DNA influences things like your looks and taste buds, as well as its carrier status analysis, an FDA-approved test that reports if you may be a carrier for certain inherited conditions.

While the test is by no means the be all, end all, and is not intended to detect diseases or conditions, it can help you understand how your DNA influences your day-to-day well being.

All of this makes the 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA kit much more than just a way to map out your family tree. But if you're on the hunt for a comprehensive DNA kit that will do just that, you're still in luck.

It also gives you five specific ancestry reports, including your ancestry composition, which can give you a breakdown of your ethnicity, your maternal and paternal haplogroups, which aim to trace your ancestors' migration patterns on both your sides of your family, and an analysis of Neanderthal DNA. All of these tests, as well as the robust information that comes along with them, make this one of the most comprehensive kits on the market.

It also makes a stellar Father's Day gift, especially for the dad who loves untraditional presents. Currently, 23andMe is offering a can't-miss Father's Day deal, where its kits are up to 30% off. The aforementioned one is now just $139, a bargain compared to its typical $199 price tag.

If you're looking for an even more affordable (albeit less comprehensive) alternative, its standard Ancestry Kit is on sale for $69. While it won't give your dad access to the same in-depth features, it still makes for a super unique and thoughtful gift that Dad is sure to love. So no matter which you choose to shop, one thing is for certain: You'll completely nail your Father's Day gift this year.