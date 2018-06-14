UN calls for international inquiry into human rights violations in Kashmir

New Delhi (CNN) The United Nations slammed both Indian and Pakistani authorities Thursday for alleged human rights violations in the disputed Kashmir region, with the body's top rights official calling for an international inquiry into the claims.

While also critical of Pakistan, the main focus of the 49-page report is the human rights situation between July 2016 and April 2018 in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Denied unconditional access to the region by both the Indian and the Pakistan governments, the UN says it relied on mostly public information, drawing on research and monitoring by humanitarian organizations, journalists and human rights activists.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is one of the world's enduring geopolitical flashpoints, the epicenter of a rivalry between India and Pakistan that has its roots in the partition of the subcontinent after the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Since then, predominantly Hindu India and Muslim-majority Pakistan have fought three wars against each other -- two of them over Kashmir.

Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Jawaharlal Nehru (left) and Mahatma Gandhi (right) deep in conversation in Bombay, now Mumbai, India, in August 1942.



India had been under the rule of the British since 1858, but had been agitating for self-governance for years. The country finally gained independence in August 1947. Nehru was a prominent Indian politician who became independent India's first prime minister. Nehru was a close friend of Gandhi, whose non-violent movement was fundamental to India's attainment of independence. Hide Caption 1 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Leading members of the Indian National Congress: Gandhi (left), prominent nationalist leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (center right) and independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhai Patel (right) during a meeting on March 2, 1938 in Haripura, India.



Founded in 1885, the Indian National Congress is a political party that campaigned for the country's independence from Britain. Hide Caption 2 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Shown in an undated photo, Kasturba Gandhi was the wife of Mahatma Gandhi.



Along with many other prominent women of these times, she fought for India's independence from the British. Hide Caption 3 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Indian women volunteers carry flags and parade through the streets of Madras, south India, protesting for the country's self-governance on November 6, 1945. Hide Caption 4 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Leader of the Muslim League, Muhammad Ali Jinnah (center), holds a press conference in Mumbai, India, in July 1946.



The Muslim League formed in 1906 to look after the interests of India's minority Muslim community. Jinnah demanded the creation of a separate Muslim nation called Pakistan by the time Britain handed over its power. Hide Caption 5 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan



Jinnah encouraged the involvement of women: Leading female members of the Muslim League attend a meeting on plans for India's independence in May 1946.Jinnah encouraged the involvement of women: "No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you." Hide Caption 6 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan



Communal violence between Hindus and Muslims broke out during Direct Action Day, called by the Muslim League as a day of strikes, although it was open to different interpretations. The violence lasted for days and it is estimated that at least Armed rioters walk through the streets of Calcutta, now known as Kolkata, in August, 1946.Communal violence between Hindus and Muslims broke out during Direct Action Day, called by the Muslim League as a day of strikes, although it was open to different interpretations. The violence lasted for days and it is estimated that at least 4,000 died in Kolkata. Hide Caption 7 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Hide Caption 8 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Vultures feed on corpses lying abandoned in an alleyway after the rioting between Hindus and Muslims in Kolkata in 1946. Hide Caption 9 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Burnt-out shops line a street after the Hindu-Muslim rioting in Kolkata on August 28, 1946. Hide Caption 10 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan A nurse with two children who were rescued and taken to a hospital during communal unrest in Amritsar, Punjab, north India, in March 1947. Hide Caption 11 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Afghan traders leave Amritsar, Punjab, in the north of India with all their belongings after communal violence broke out between Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus in March 1947. Hide Caption 12 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan

Mountbatten became the viceroy of India, responsible for overseeing the handover of power from Britain back to its colony.

Nehru (left), Lord Louis Mountbatten (center), Mountbatten's chief of staff Lord Ismay (center left) and Jinnah (right) negotiate the division of India in the capital of New Delhi in June 1947.

In March 1947, Mountbatten became the viceroy of India, responsible for overseeing the handover of power from Britain back to its colony. Hide Caption 13 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Nehru, then-vice president of the Indian National Congress party, presents the national flag of the nation during a meeting of the constituent assembly in July 1947. Hide Caption 14 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Nehru delivers his famous "Tryst with Destiny" speech and declares India's independence in the Constituent Assembly in New Delhi just before midnight on August 15, 1947. Hide Caption 15 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan The first Indian Independence Day celebrations are held in Mumbai on August 15, 1947. Hide Caption 16 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Jinnah is sworn in as the first Governor-General of the new Muslim nation of Pakistan at Government House in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 17, 1947. Hide Caption 17 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan



Partition led to millions being forced to migrate across the subcontinent. It's estimated that Hundreds of Muslim refugees crowd on top of a train leaving New Delhi for Pakistan in September 1947.Partition led to millions being forced to migrate across the subcontinent. It's estimated that 500,000 - 1 million men, women and children perished in partition, although this figure varies. Hide Caption 18 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan During intense rioting, a soldier sits with a Bren light machine gun at the entrance to Paharganj bazaar, New Delhi, on September 16, 1947. Hide Caption 19 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Gandhi (center) visits Muslim refugees as they prepare to depart for Pakistan at Purana Qila fort, New Delhi, on September 22, 1947. Hide Caption 20 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan



Women were the victims of brutal violence during partition. It is estimated that Hindu and Sikh women arrive in Mumbai with their children on a British-India liner after flying from Pakistan on October 9, 1947.Women were the victims of brutal violence during partition. It is estimated that 75,000 women were abducted and raped. Hide Caption 21 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan's first Prime Minister, sign an agreement between India and Pakistan confirming minority and refugee rights in April, 1950 in New Delhi. Hide Caption 22 of 23 Photos: Borders and bloodshed: The making of India and Pakistan Then-Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (center) shakes hands with then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (left). Gandhi succeeded her late father, Nehru, who passed away on May 27, 1964. Bhutto's daughter, Benazir (second right), and former Indian Foreign Minister Swaran Singh (right) look on in Shimla, a city in the Himalayan foothills of India on June, 28, 1972.



The visit took place after a war broke out between the two nations in 1971, that led to the creation of Bangladesh, formerly known as East Pakistan. Bhutto visited India to meet Gandhi and negotiated a formal peace agreement. The two leaders signed the Shimla Agreement, which committed both nations to establish a Line of Control in Kashmir and obligated them to resolve disputes peacefully through bilateral talks.

Three more wars later, the last fought in 1999, peace is yet to be established. Hide Caption 23 of 23

It remains a tense hotspot, with each side frequently accusing the other of ceasefire violations along the de facto border.

"The political dimensions of the dispute between India and Pakistan have long been centre-stage, but this is not a conflict frozen in time. It is a conflict that has robbed millions of their basic human rights, and continues to this day to inflict untold suffering," said Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Among the issues highlighted by the report is the special legal regime in effect on the Indian side of the LoC, which the UN said had "created structures that obstruct the normal course of law, impede accountability and jeopardize the right to remedy for victims of human rights violations."

In its rebuttal to the UN report, India said the document had ignored terrorism in the region "emanating from Pakistan and territories under its illegal control." India has long accused Islamabad of aiding and abetting terror groups active in the region.

"Cross-border terror and incitement is aimed at suppressing the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting its political and social fabric and undermining India's integrity," India's foreign ministry said.

Even as both countries remain at loggerheads over the region, the UN report details the impact the continuing conflict has had on schools and colleges in India-controlled Kashmir. "An estimated 130 school days were lost in 2016 for approximately 1.4 million children," according to the UN.

In its recommendations to improve human rights, the UN has called for wider access to activists and journalists to increase transparency in the region. "There remains an urgent need to address past and ongoing human rights violations and to deliver justice for all the people in Kashmir who have been suffering seven decades of conflict," the UN said.