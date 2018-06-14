Pompeo: No sanctions relief for North Korea until complete denuclearization

(CNN) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there will be no sanctions relief for North Korea while it maintains nuclear weapons, contradicting North Korean state media who said it could take place "as progress is made."

Pompeo made the statement during a news conference with the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers in Seoul Thursday, 24 hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un touched down in Pyongyang, triumphant after his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

North Korean state media KCNA reported Wednesday that Trump had discussed lifting sanctions against Pyongyang during his talks with Kim in Singapore.

"The President of the US expressed the possibility of suspending the US - South Korea joint military exercises ... and, as progress is made from dialogue and negotiations, lifting sanctions against DPRK," state media said.

Today's Rodong Sinmun is out. When North Koreans get their newspapers, they will see this large photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walking away from an Air China jet having returned home from Singapore..



Headline describes the summit as success and announces Kim's return. pic.twitter.com/gypic2HRXY — Peter Ward, 워드 피터，皮得 (@rpcward89) June 13, 2018

But Pompeo said Thursday that Trump had been very clear there would only be sanctions relief after "complete denuclearization."