Prominent journalist gunned down in Kashmir

(CNN) A prominent Kashmiri journalist was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen Thursday in the capital of Indian administered Kashmir, sending shockwaves through the local journalistic community and underlining the insecurity that still plagues the restive region.

Journalist Shujaat Bukhari.

Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of Rising Kashmir, one of the region's leading newspapers, was killed as he was leaving the paper's office in downtown Srinagar, when the gunmen attacked his car. Two police officers provided to him by local authorities for his security were also killed in the evening attack, according to S.P. Vaid, the region's police chief.

Bukhari's killing sparked an outpouring of grief from prominent politicians and journalists alike -- in India, Pakistan and in his home of Kashmir, the Muslim majority region divided between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Relatives and friends of journalist Shujaat Bukhari cry inside a police control room in Srinagar, India, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Mukhtar Khan/AP

India's interior minister Rajnath Singh called Bukhari's killing "an act of cowardice," while Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the country's main opposition Congress party, tweeted that Bukhari was "a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace."

The killing of @RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2018

The chief minister of the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, said on twitter that "terrorism has hit a new low with Shujaat's killing."

Read More