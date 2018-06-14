Nigeria's Buhari says sorry for presidential election annulled 25 years ago

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) President Muhammadu Buhari has offered a national apology to the family of late Nigerian opposition leader whose election was annulled by the military 25 years ago.

Buhari apologized to the family of Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, popularly known as MKO. He got the highest number of votes in the June 12 election in 1993 and later died in military custody.

"On behalf of the Federal Government, I tender the nation's apology to the family of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, who got the highest votes and to those that lost their loved ones in the course of June 12 struggle," President Buhari said at a special national award ceremony in Abuja held for candidates who contested in the 1993 poll.

"The decision and this event is not an attempt to open old wounds, but to put right a national wrong."- Pres @MBuhari at the Special National Honours Investiture for late Chief MKO Abiola, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe and late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, today at the State House Abuja. pic.twitter.com/YlRHMEHv8v — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 12, 2018

Buhari added: "This retrospective and posthumous recognition is only a symbolic token of redress and recompense for the grievous injury done to the peace and unity of our country."