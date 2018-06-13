Raccoon captivates internet with Minnesota skyscraper climb

(CNN) As the US slept, a small raccoon who first captured the attention of Minnesota, and then the world, did something remarkable.

He made it to the roof.

THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD



HE MADE IT #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/DC7LsZ2EZP — Joel Neill (@joelneill) June 13, 2018

About 2.30 a.m. a grainy live feed from the scene showed a shadowy figure scurrying up and over the top of a 25-story building, prompting an almost audible sigh of relief from the internet.

For hours on Tuesday, Twitter users followed the exploits of the daredevil free-climbing raccoon.

The drama started after maintenance workers removed the creature from the roof of an office block in St. Paul, Minnesota.

