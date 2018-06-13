Guilty plea entered in the hazing death of Penn State University fraternity pledge

(CNN) A guilty plea related to the 2017 hazing death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza was entered Wednesday by one of the 26 defendants, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Ryan Burke, 21, pleaded guilty in Centre County Court to four counts of hazing and five counts related to unlawful acts involving liquor, according to Shapiro's office. Burke admitted to being present for and actively encouraging a series of drinking games with Piazza and other fraternity pledges, prosecutors said.

After the games, Burke walked around with a bottle of vodka and made underage fraternity pledges, including Piazza, drink from it, prosecutors said.

"Tim Piazza's death was a terrible tragedy," Shapiro said in a news release. "Today marks the first guilty plea by a defendant in this case."

Piazza, a 19-year-old sophomore, died on February 4, 2017, after drinking large quantities of alcohol in his first night of pledging at Beta Theta Pi fraternity. The fraternity was supposed to be alcohol-free.

