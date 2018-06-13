(CNN) Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender whose life sentence was commuted after 21 years in prison, will get a chance to personally thank Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday for pleading her case to the White House, according to a source with knowledge of their planned meeting.

Kardashian West, who has said she took on the clemency mission after seeing a story about Johnson's case months ago on Twitter, will meet Johnson, 63, for the first time in person in Memphis, the source told CNN.

Johnson was convicted in 1996 of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine and spent a third of her life in prison.

JUST WATCHED Kim Kardashian: I told Johnson she'd be freed Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kim Kardashian: I told Johnson she'd be freed 01:36

"Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades," the White House said in a statement. "Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates."