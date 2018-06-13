(CNN) Police receive many calls for assistance, but this one was quite unusual.

Douglas Kelly, 49, from Hawthrone, Florida, called the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, police said, asking them to test the drugs he bought a week earlier because he wanted to press charges against the person who sold them to him.

Kelly's public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said Kelly told them he had a bad reaction after he smoked what he believed to be meth and thought he was sold another illegal substance.

"In an effort to ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased, detectives told Kelly if he came to the sheriff's office they could test the narcotic he purchased," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Read More