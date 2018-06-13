His potential new neighbors were Muslim. So he threatened to burn down the house they wanted

(CNN) For weeks afterward, Kaderbhai Ali Asgar couldn't sleep.

As immigrant Muslims of Indian descent, he and his wife, Sehera Ali Asgar, had experienced discrimination in the US before. But it had never been like this.

By late 2016, the Tampa, Florida, family were planning a move to the city's upscale Davis Islands neighborhood. They found a house they liked, placed it under contract and scheduled a final walk-through before completing the sale.

On November 3, 2016, Asgar and his wife showed up at their soon-to-be home dressed in traditional Indian clothing, as they normally do. Asgar wore a topi -- a woven cap Muslim men wear -- and his wife and mother-in-law wore head scarves.

Then a neighbor walked over and began yelling at the seller.

