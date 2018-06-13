Dancing FBI agent who shot someone is due in court on assault charge

(CNN) An FBI agent who unintentionally shot someone while dancing at a Denver bar is due in court Wednesday to face a second-degree assault charge.

Chase Bishop, 29, turned himself in Tuesday to Denver police and was later released on a $1,000 bond, according to online records from the Denver Sheriff Department.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Bishop may face additional charges depending on the results of a blood-alcohol content analysis, which could take another week. Even without that analysis, there was "sufficient evidence" to charge Bishop with assault, McCann said.

FBI agent Chase Bishop shot a Denver bar patron in a dance-floor mishap.

The off-duty agent was showing off his moves in the center of a dance circle at Mile High Spirits bar on June 2 when he launched into a back handspring. During the move, a firearm fell out of his waistband holster and onto the floor, Denver police said.

Bishop moved to pick the weapon up and unintentionally fired one shot, police said. He then put the gun back in his pants and walked away with his hands up.

