Colorado firefighters hope for break in hot, dry weather

(CNN) Firefighters in Colorado still have several days of tough going against a fire that has burned more than 26,000 acres, officials said Wednesday.

The flames of the 416 Fire in the southwestern part of the state have reached the backyards of some homes, but so far no one has been injured and no structures have been lost, said incident commander Todd Pechota.

Asked whether the weather forecast looks favorable, Pechota answered quickly, "No. It doesn't."

"The folks on the ground have not caught a break since the day (June 1) this fire started," he said. "They've faced some really, really tough and challenging conditions, and they know they probably have another 48 hours of really tough work ahead of them."

The National Weather Service forecast calls for the possibility of showers on Friday night and Saturday. It was 94 degrees Wednesday with humidity levels below 20%.

