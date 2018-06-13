Border Patrol agent shot in Arizona gunfight was first responder for his own wounds

(CNN) A US Border Patrol agent who was shot several times Tuesday morning in southern Arizona near the border with Mexico exchanged gunfire with his assailants then tended to his own wounds as tactical teams came in support, the agency's sector chief said Wednesday.

The agent, an experienced medic, is in stable condition after he was airlifted to a hospital, said Rodolfo Karisch, the sector chief. The agent, who was not identified but is a 21-year-veteran, is in good spirits, Karisch said.

Karisch said an unknown number of attackers fired at the agent, including one who was shooting from "close proximity."

Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch regarding the shooting of a Tucson Station agent on June 12, 2018. To view the @CBP Tucson Sector #USBP press conference in its entirety visit https://t.co/R7mYrPKgJp — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 13, 2018

Several people were arrested for immigration violations, but it is unknown whether they were involved in the shooting.

The agent was on foot looking at some sensor equipment that had been activated and then was attacked in an area south of Arivaca, which is about 10 miles from the border with Mexico.

Read More