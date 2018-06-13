(CNN) Less than 24 hours after the unexpected announcement that Spain manager Julen Lopetegui would take over at Real Madrid next season, the Spaniard has been sacked by the country's football federation.

His dismissal comes just two days before Spain's opening World Cup game against Euro 2016 winners Portugal on Friday.

"We have been forced to make this decision," Spanish Football Association President, Luis Rubiales said according to a series of tweets from the official Royal Spanish Football Federation's official twitter account (RFEF).

"RFEF cannot be sitting on the sidelines whilst someone negotiates with one of its employees and then find out five minutes later before the news is made public.

"It's a difficult and painful situation, and we would have liked for it to have finished differently with Julen. But we didn't plan the way it played out.

Read More