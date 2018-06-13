(CNN) Less than 24 hours after the unexpected announcement that Spain manager Julen Lopetegui would take over as Real Madrid coach for next season the Spaniard was sacked by the country's football's federation.

His dismissal comes two days before Spain's first World Cup game against Euro 2016 winners Portugal on Friday.

On Tuesday, it had been announced that former goalkeeper Lopetegui would join the Champions League holders taking over from Zinedine Zidane who resigned at the end of May.

Lopetegui took charge of Spain in July 2016, leading the 2010 World Cup winners to nine wins and one draw in a qualifying group that included four-time winners Italy.

