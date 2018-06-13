WaPo: Pruitt enlisted EPA aide, donors to find his wife a job

Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt used one of his aides to ask his big money donors for assistance in finding his wife a job, The Washington Post reports.

The Post, citing multiple individuals familiar with the matter, said the EPA aide, Samantha Dravis, contacted Doug Deason, a prominent Republican donor with ties to the oil industry, for a job for Marlyn Pruitt in 2017.

When Deason said he couldn't hire her because of the conflict of interest over the oil holdings, "he agreed to brainstorm other possibilities for her" with Dravis, who has since left the EPA, and Pruitt's outside counsel, Cleta Mitchell, he told the Post.

Marlyn Pruitt landed a job last year at the Judicial Crisis Network after her resume was received by Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society, which the Post said has financial ties to the JCN. A spokesman for JCN confirmed to the paper that Marlyn Pruitt was hired as a contractor via Leo and left the organization earlier this year.

The spokesman told the Post that her work was related to setting up new offices for the group as an independent contractor. However, the spokesman did not disclose to the paper the time she worked there or what she was paid.

