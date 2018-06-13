London Breed will become first black woman to lead San Francisco after opponent concedes

(CNN) San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Leno conceded a tight race on Wednesday, paving the way for opponent London Breed to become the city's new mayor.

She will be the first African-American woman elected to lead San Francisco. Breed, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors president, will serve until 2020, finishing the term of late Mayor Ed Lee, who died in December at the age of 65.

Leno, who said he had called Breed to congratulate her, made his announcement at a news conference at San Francisco's City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

'Remarkable young woman'

"She is a remarkable young woman," Leno said. "She is going to do a very fine job and we all wish her the best because her success is San Francisco's success."

