(CNN) South Carolina Republican Mark Sanford said in an interview Wednesday after his primary loss that he's not upset with President Donald Trump for tweeting support of his opponent a few hours before polls closed.

"I wouldn't say it made my day, and it's not what anybody would yearn for in the world of politics, but it is what it is," Sanford told a small group of reporters in the Capitol.

Reflecting the day after his loss, Sanford acknowledged that his election had become a referendum on if he was supportive enough of the President -- who he has outspokenly criticized at times.

"That's ultimately what the race devolved down to, which was, 'Was I Trump enough vs. not,'" Sanford said.

On Wednesday night in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Sanford said he thinks it's important to "have vigorous dissent" among the branches of government and within the Republican Party.

