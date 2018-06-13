Larry Kudlow discharged from hospital after heart attack

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has been released from the hospital following a heart attack, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

"Doctors say Larry's recovery is going very well," she said in a statement. "The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon."

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump announced on Twitter Monday that Kudlow, 70, had suffered a heart attack and had been taken toWalter Reed National Military Medical Center.

On Tuesday, Sanders said Kudlow had experienced a "very mild heart attack," and that his doctors expected him to "make a full and speedy recovery."

Kudlow serves as the director of the White House National Economic Council.

