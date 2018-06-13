Sen. Lankford rejects Corker's 'cult' comments about Trump and the GOP

(CNN) Oklahoma's Republican Sen. James Lankford rejected colleague Bob Corker's comments that the Republican Party is in a "cult-like situation" with President Donald Trump in which it will not publicly disagree with Trump.

"We're in a strange place. It's becoming a cultish thing, isn't it?" Corker, a Tennessee Republican senator, told CNN's Manu Raju on Wednesday morning. "It's not a good place for any party to have a cult-like situation as it relates to a President that happens to be purportedly of the same party."

"I would disagree with that. There are areas that you can agree or disagree with any person," Lankford told Wolf Blitzer on CNN's "The Situation Room" on Wednesday evening. "There are areas I agree with President Trump; there are a lot of areas I disagree. And that's fine. We should be able to have that ongoing dialogue. Where we agree, we should be able to work together. But I don't see it as a cult-like focus. I definitely wouldn't use that term."

Lankford added that he believes Trump is capable of accepting criticism of himself and his policies.

"I think the President can take it as well as dish it out," Lankford said.

