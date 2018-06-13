GOP Senate candidate Kelli Ward disavows anti-Semite Paul Nehlen

(CNN) An anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim commentator running for the US House is being disavowed by yet another Republican candidate for US Senate.

Kelli Ward, who is running in Arizona's Republican Senate primary, publicly praised Paul Nehlen in 2016 and 2017, including supporting Nehlen's unsuccessful 2016 primary bid to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin. Ward now says Nehlen's "recent views" are "outrageous."

Ward's distancing from Nehlen comes just a week after Virginia Senate candidate Corey Stewart, who won the state's GOP nomination on Tuesday, also publicly cut ties with him.

"Paul Nehlen and I both ran against powerful establishment incumbents in 2016, so our paths crossed a few times in that regard," Ward said in a statement downplaying her association with Nehlen to CNN. "However, recent views espoused by Nehlen are outrageous and antithetical to my own. Nehlen and other fringe elements who hold similar views have absolutely no place in the Republican Party. I disagree with his statements -- none of which have anything to do with me -- and remain committed to running a positive campaign to support hard-working Arizonans and help President Trump drain the swamp."