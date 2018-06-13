Ivana Trump is promoting a diet to fight obesity. This is what's in it.

Washington (CNN) Ivana Trump, President Trump's first wife, is promoting a diet as part of her campaign to fight adult obesity in the US.

The low-carb "Italiano Diet," created by her friend Gianluca Mech, includes herbal extracts, $20 cookies dipped in dark chocolate, and $14 pasta. It switches between versions of the ketogenic and Mediterranean diets. In a promotional video, Mech said he started the diet after his father died of obesity, and he claimed, "You can eat all the Italian food you want," but the diet restricts pizza. It also restricts foods such as fruits, carrots and honey.

"It resembles a lot of diet trends out there that we don't know the long-term effects of," said Allison Tepper, a Washington metro area nutritionist. She said low-carb diets are not her first recommendation for clients.

"When you miss food groups you're going to have cravings," she said, and you aren't as energized or don't enjoy meals as much.

"There's no magic pill when it comes to being healthy," Tepper said. "Overall weight loss is really about making behavioral changes."

Read More