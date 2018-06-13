Washington (CNN) The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops criticized President Donald Trump's administration over immigration policy on Wednesday, declaring that separating mothers and children at the US border is "immoral."

DiNardo's statement was released at the conference's spring meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Calling asylum "an instrument to preserve the right to life," he warned, "Unless overturned, the decision will erode the capacity of asylum to save lives."

Katie Waldman, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, responded to DiNardo's comments:

"DHS does not have a policy of separating families at the border. As part of long-standing policy, DHS is increasing referrals of illegal border crossers who violate our nation's sovereignty to DOJ for prosecution. Every day in communities across the country -- if you commit a crime the police will take you to jail -- regardless if you have a family or not. ... Illegal aliens should not get different -- even better -- rights because they happen to be illegal aliens."

The Justice Department declined to comment. CNN has also reached out to the White House for comment.

Though Wednesday's remarks may be its most forceful to date, this isn't the first time the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has criticized the administration's immigration proposals.