(CNN) Rep. Luis Gutierrez stood by his comments that Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants "black people to be in the back of the bus again."

"Sessions, he'd just love for black people to be in the back of the bus again. He'd love for women to be in the kitchen. He'd love for gay people to be in the closet again, and for me, not to have a microphone to be able to speak to anyone," the Illinois Democrat said earlier Wednesday at the progressive We the People Summit.

Gutierrez defended his remarks later Wednesday on CNN's "Erin Burnett Out Front."

"I believe every last thing I said," he told Burnett.

He went on to elaborate on his criticism of Sessions.

