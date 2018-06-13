These governors were elected with very few votes. Is that a problem?

(CNN) People from Maine (Mainers or Maineiacs -- either is acceptable) have been outraged at the election of Governor Paul LePage for many years, with bumper stickers dotting the state, with simply "61%." This sticker was created after LePage won the governorship with only 38% of the vote in 2010, the third lowest non-independent gubernatorial win since 1990. The bumper sticker was a way to signify that the person was part of a large majority that didn't vote the governor into office.

At the local level, ranked choice voting is used in certain cities in California, Colorado, Minnesota, and New Mexico. FairVote, an organization that advocates for ranked choice voting in the US, believes this law could solve problems such as "gridlock, low turnout elections, and increased polarization" that "[prevent] American democracy from living up to the expectations of its citizens."

Had ranked choice voting been in place during the 2010 election when LePage was first elected, the state may have seen very different results because the independent, and much more socially liberal candidate, Eliot Cutler closely followed LePage with 36%. He, presumably, would have gotten second ballot support from more Democrats. LePage came much closer to a majority - 48% -- in his re-election bid in 2014. A stronger Democrat came in second and Cutler lagged with just 8% that year.

LePage states that he will "probably not" certify the results of Tuesday's vote -- ignoring the fact that he may not be allowed to do that.