Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump seemingly justified the brutal actions of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, and said he thinks the two leaders "understand each other."

"So have a lot of other people," Trump said.

The comments about Kim's actions somewhat echoed rhetoric Trump had used previously to defend Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"But he's a killer," O'Reilly said to Trump.

"There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?" Trump responded.

Trump also said in Wednesday's interview that Kim was "very smart" and a "great negotiator."

"Hey, when you take over a country, tough country, with tough people, and you take it over from your father, I don't care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have. If you can do that at 27 years old. I mean, that's one in 10,000 that could do that. So he's a very smart guy, he's a great negotiator. But I think we understand each other," Trump said.

Trump's remarks followed a historic summit in Singapore between the President and his North Korean counterpart.

On Wednesday, Trump declared through a series of tweets that North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat. The statement came despite the lack of concrete proof that North Korea will discontinue its nuclear program.

"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office," Trump tweeted as he arrived back in Washington. "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."