Congressional Democrats could lose their status as DNC superdelegates

(CNN) Democratic members of Congress are starting to accept that they may lose parts, if not all, of their status as superdelegates to the Democratic National Convention in 2020 when the party votes for its nominee for president.

Reps. David Price, Gregory Meeks, Rosa DeLauro and Grace Meng -- a Democratic National Committee vice chair -- met Wednesday with Chairman Tom Perez, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, to discuss the superdelegate proposals required to be passed by the end of the month.

Congressional Democrats -- all of whom are designated superdelegates, automatic unleashed delegates who can vote for any nominee -- have been meeting with Perez about proposals to strip away that status for the 2020 convention. Other superdelegates include former Democratic presidents, governors, senators and DNC members.

During a meeting with Perez last week, many members were angry about proposals to rid the party of superdelegates completely.

According to a source with knowledge of the meeting, members of Congress want to maintain their status but "understand the political dynamics at play."

