(CNN) Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker ramped up his criticism of his Republican colleagues Wednesday, railing on GOP leadership for not wanting to take on President Donald Trump on core Republican issues like trade.

"We're in a strange place. It's becoming a cultish thing, isn't it?" the Tennessee Republican told reporters. "It's not a good place for any party to have a cult-like situation as it relates to a President that happens to be purportedly of the same party."

Corker's criticism of Republican leaders comes amid his push to get a vote on his amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would check the President's ability to impose tariffs

On Tuesday, Corker gave an animated speech on the Senate floor when he was stymied, saying the GOP colleagues were concerned because "we might poke the bear!"

Corker said Wednesday his comments don't apply to all Republican members, but he said "leadership in general" is not willing to poke the bear "because it's all about the next election."

