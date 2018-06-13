Who AT&T decision really hurts

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Tuesday, Judge Richard Leon ruled that AT&T can purchase Time Warner, the parent company of CNN, without any conditions, finding that the $85 billion deal does not violate antitrust law. He also encouraged the government not to pursue an emergency stay of his ruling, arguing it would be unfair to both companies. It's a move that corporate titans should cheer -- and the rest of us should fear.

Kara Alaimo

In this case, the government's own expert estimated that the merger would allow AT&T to reduce the cost of DirecTV for customers by $352 million, which Judge Leon noted would be a benefit to customers. While the government argued that the merger would overall reduce competition and increase prices, Judge Leon didn't buy it, finding that the evidence the government submitted was not credible.

This is because it's the first time a so-called vertical merger -- the combination of two companies that produce the same product but at different stages of the creation process -- has been litigated to this degree in 50 years. The decision will likely also encourage Comcast to try to compete with Disney to buy Twentieth Century Fox.

As John Oliver explained in a piece on his show excoriating his own parent company , Time Warner, even before this merger and the others it may now set into motion, many American industries were oligopolies. For example, today just three rental car companies -- Avis, Hertz and Enterprise -- control 90% of the market. Four airlines -- American, Delta, Southwest and United -- control 83% of the market. There are four big banks: JP Morgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Citi and Bank of America.

Read More