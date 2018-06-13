Listen to the other victims of suicide too.

Bethany Mandel is a part-time editor at Ricochet and a columnist at the Jewish Daily Forward. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) After my mother died when I was 16, someone told me about the stages of grief. I held onto the information like a life raft, and told myself I would feel denial, anger, bargaining and then eventually acceptance, and once I got to the end of the ladder, I would finally be able to breathe again. It turns out grief doesn't work that way; there is no handy graph or chart to follow. But the "stages-of-grief" snippet stuck in my brain from that time.

When my father died less than three years later by suicide, I monitored my emotional trajectory through shock and denial, but soon ran into a bump in the road: I was stuck on the anger rung of the ladder. And here I am, 13 years later, and I'm still there.

Let me for a moment compare my parents' deaths: my mother battled lupus, an autoimmune disorder, for my entire life. She developed every possible complication and the year before she died, her organs began to fail. What started as a common cold would be her undoing, sending the rest of her organs cascading toward failure.

Along with her team of doctors, I decided to remove her life support, and for over an hour she gasped for breath in front of me, struggling to breathe, to stay with me for a few more minutes. Her body was ready to leave this Earth, but she didn't go without a fight.

The day my father died, he was supposed to come visit me at college. Inside of getting on his motorcycle as promised, he changed his outgoing voicemail message so that when anyone called, they would hear "You have reached... Bethany's father." He last identified as my father, but he in no way behaved like it. He walked into his backyard shed and hanged himself. He left me.

