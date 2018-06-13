The AT&T merger decision and the wages of Trump

Harry Litman is the former US attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania and deputy assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice. He teaches constitutional law in the political science department at the University of California, San Diego, and practices at the firm Constantine Cannon. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Two prerequisites are necessary to assess the merits of the Department of Justice suit to block the merger of AT&T and Time Warner -- which US District Judge Richard Leon resoundingly rejected Tuesday.

The first is a thorough understanding of antitrust law, in particular the law of vertical integration, the sort of arrangement that AT&T and Time Warner now have a green light to implement. The second is detailed knowledge of the litigation itself, including the 172-page opinion by Leon and, especially, the expert testimony at trial on which the judge so thoroughly relied.

I have neither. But then again, the same is true of the dozens of commentators who have been quick to pile on in the wake of the opinion, pillorying the Justice Department's decision to bring the case in the first place.

The prevailing commentary is that the case -- the first of its kind since the Nixon era -- was so weak that it must have been the product of political interference by the Trump administration with the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice.

AT&T and Time Warner were quick to advance this view. A Time Warner spokesman excoriated the government: "The Court's resounding rejection of the government's arguments is confirmation that this was a case that was baseless, political in its motivation and should never have been brought in the first place."

