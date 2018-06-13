Saudi-coalition backed forces launch attack on Yemen port

(CNN) An operation to recapture the northwestern Yemeni port city of Hodeidah got underway at dawn Wednesday, potentially putting quarter of a million people at risk.

Saudi-led coalition-backed forces launched attacks on the city's airport and other neighborhoods in the south-eastern part of the city, with air force and navy support, Yemeni National Army General Mohsen Al Khosrof told CNN.

Last week, the UN said that, in a worst-case scenario, as many as 250,000 people could be killed in an offensive against Hodeidah.

The city, which is currently under the control of Iran-backed Houthi rebels, is considered a lifeline for the country's war-ravaged population. It serves as an entry point for 70% of foreign humanitarian aid into Yemen, according to the UN, and also provides the rebels with critical access to the Red Sea.

"Seven million people are completely reliant every month on food and other assistance from humanitarian organizations so Hodeidah is absolutely central to the preserving of life," said UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock at a press briefing Monday.

Read More