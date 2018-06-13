Miss Iraq and Miss Israel reunited after selfie controversy

(CNN) Six months after a selfie of Miss Universe contestants from Iraq and Israel was posted on Instagram and sparked an international incident, the two women have reunited.

Sarah Idan of Iraq and Adar Gandelsman of Israel met in Jerusalem this week, seemingly unfazed by the controversy from November last year. The duo posted pictures of themselves together at a photo shoot and eating at an Iraqi restaurant.

The furor over their friendship erupted when Idan posted a photo with Gandelsman during a pre-pageant photo shoot in Las Vegas. In the caption, Idan wrote "Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel."

The picture was swiftly criticized due to the fraught relations between Iraq and Israel, which do not have formal diplomatic relations. Idan said she woke up to death threats online and phone calls from people condemning the post.

"When I posted the picture I didn't think for a second there would be blowback," Idan said. "I woke up to calls from my family and the Miss Iraq Organization going insane. The death threats I got online were so scary."