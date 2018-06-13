How many types of smile are there?

(CNN) In the mid 19th century, French neurologist Guillaume Duchenne wanted to distinguish real smiles from fake. Interested in the response of nerves and muscles to stimulation, he applied electricity to particular parts of faces to see the results.

He divided smiles into two groups: those that involved the crinkling of the eyes -- sincere smiles -- and those that used only the muscles around the mouth -- insincere smiles.

Today, the full smile that uses the muscles around the mouth and eyes is known as a "Duchenne smile" -- and the fake one is the "Pan Am smile", after the kind of smile you might greet someone with if it's part of your job to be friendly.

In 1974, Leonard Rubin described three basic types of smile, based on his study of 100 people:

The "Mona Lisa", where the corners of the mouth go up and outwards and the upper teeth are exposed. The dominant muscle action is from the zygomaticus major. About two-thirds of people studied smile this way.

The "canine" smile, where the canine teeth are exposed. The dominant muscle action is from the levator labii superioris. 31 per cent of people smiled like this.

The "full dentured", where the lips are pulled back strongly, showing both upper and lower rows of teeth. All muscles are equally dominant. Just 2 per cent of people were found to smile this way.

