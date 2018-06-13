Sexual harassment report calls for changes to academic culture

Story highlights The idea for the research was developed more than two years ago, long before the #MeToo movement took hold

The report breaks down harassment into three categories: gender harassment, unwanted sexual attention and sexual coercion

(CNN) Sexual harassment in higher education can be addressed only through cultural change, according to a new report.

The report , which focused on harassment in the science, engineering and biomedical disciplines, was written by a team from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine led by Paula A. Johnson, president of Wellesley College, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor Sheila E. Widnall.

"Too often," the team writes, schools have created policies and training "that focus on symbolic compliance with current law and avoiding liability, and not on preventing sexual harassment."

The authors instead call for a "systemwide change to the culture and climate in higher education" in order to address the issue and prevent harassment.

The idea for the research was developed more than two years ago, long before the #MeToo movement took hold in the entertainment industry and other areas, including colleges and universities.

Read More