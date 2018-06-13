It's Pride Month. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) If you've noticed more rainbow flags and people wearing colorful clothes than usual this month, you're not imagining things.

Who celebrates it?

Pride events are geared toward anyone who feels like their sexual identity falls outside the mainstream -- although many straight people join in, too.

LGBT is an acronym meaning lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. The term sometimes is extended to LGBTQ, or even LGBTQIA, to include queer, intersex and asexual groups. Queer is an umbrella term for non-straight people; intersex refers to those whose sex is not clearly defined because of genetic, hormonal or biological differences; and asexual describes those who don't experience sexual attraction.

These terms may also include gender fluid people, or those whose gender identity shifts over time or depending on the situation.

How did it start?

Marchers commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in 1994 in New York City.

In the early hours of June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York's Greenwich Village, and began hauling customers outside. Tensions quickly escalated as patrons resisted arrest and a growing crowd of bystanders threw bottles and coins at the officers. New York's gay community, fed up after years of harassment by authorities, broke out in neighborhood riots that went on for three days.

The uprising became a catalyst for an emerging gay rights movement as organizations such as the Gay Liberation Front and the Gay Activists Alliance were formed, modeled after the civil rights movement and the women's rights movement. Members held protests, met with political leaders and interrupted public meetings to hold those leaders accountable. A year after the Stonewall riots, the nation's first Gay Pride marches were held.

In 2016 the area around the Stonewall Inn, still a popular nightspot today, was designated a national monument.

Where did the Pride name come from?

Pride marchers on June 25, 2017, in Istanbul, Turkey. The 2017 LGBT Pride March there was banned by authorities, but organizers defied the order before being dispersed by police and tear gas.

It's credited to Brenda Howard, a bisexual New York activist nicknamed the "Mother of Pride," who organized the first Pride parade to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

How is it celebrated?

Participants in Berlin's annual Christopher Street Day parade on July 22, 2017.

Parades and related events are held each year in hundreds of cities around the world. One of the first Pride parades was held in Chicago, which still boasts one of the largest crowds. Many of these celebrations are held in late June to commemorate Stonewall, and festivities include sporting events, film festivals, 5ks and musical theater performances.

What's the origin of the rainbow flag?

In 1978, artist and designer Gilbert Baker was commissioned by San Francisco city supervisor Harvey Milk -- one of the first openly gay elected officials in the US -- to make a flag for the city's upcoming Pride celebrations. Baker, a prominent gay rights activist, gave a nod to the stripes of the American flag but drew inspiration from the rainbow to reflect the many groups within the gay community.

A subset of flags represent other sexualities on the spectrum, such as bisexual, pansexual and asexual.

Can I participate in Pride events if I'm not LGBT?

Kamala Harris, then California's attorney general, rides in San Francisco's Pride parade in 2016.

Sure. Pride events welcome allies from outside the LGBT community. Parades and other celebrations are opportunities to show support, to observe, listen and be educated.