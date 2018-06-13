More than 800 people were stung by jellyfish along Florida beaches in three days

(CNN) Along the Central Florida coast, a spike in moon jellyfish stings have kicked off summer in a painful way.

Lifeguards treated 107 jellyfish stings Saturday, and a staggering 523 on Sunday. Add to that 180 by the end of Monday and it brings the total to 837 stings over three days.

Tammy Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety, was unsure of the highest number of stings, but said the weekend was not the most the beaches have ever seen.

"It's not a record, but it's definitely a high number," Malphurs told CNN.

The appearance of a large numbers of jellyfish isn't uncommon. They appear on beaches once or twice a year when wind and currents push them to shore, Malphurs said.

