America's doctors call for strongest gun control measures to date

Story highlights American Medical Association calls for a ban on assault weapons and other measures

Gun violence injuries have become "too routine" in hospitals, group says

About 96 people die a day from gun violence

(CNN) Frustrated with a lack of action on gun control by the country's lawmakers, the American Medical Association adopted a series of sweeping policies aimed at preventing gun violence this week during its annual meeting in Chicago.

"People are dying of gun violence in our homes, churches, schools, on street corners and at public gatherings, and it's important that lawmakers, policy leaders and advocates on all sides seek common ground to address this public health crisis," Dr. David Barbe, immediate past president of the organization and a family physician in Missouri, said in a statement.

Barbe said that treating gun injuries was becoming an all too common experience for doctors.

'It doesn't have to be this way'

"In emergency rooms across the country, the carnage of gun violence has become a too routine experience. It doesn't have to be this way, and we urge lawmakers to act," Barbe said.