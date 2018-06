Who should you root for in the World Cup when your country isn't even in it

(CNN) For the next month, the world will be glued to the biggest sporting event on the globe: the World Cup. Thirty two countries qualified, but alas, yours isn't among them. (We're looking at you, US and Italy.)

Here's a handy guide on who to root for, if you have no one to pledge allegiance to.

If you think soccer is too slow ...

France's national football team players at their training camp

France. France is all about pace when it has the ball, not just with its goal scorers, but through midfield and even with its outside backs. They have winger Kylian Mbappé, who has reached speeds Usain Bolt would be jealous of. There are also the young lions from England. Maybe they are too young -- third youngest team in the tournament -- to know better.

If you're a sucker for an underdog ...

The Senegal team circa 2015

