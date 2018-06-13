Breaking News

Here is the first look at 'Wonder Woman 1984'

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:37 AM ET, Wed June 13, 2018

(CNN)We still have to wait more than a year before the sequel to "Wonder Woman" arrives in theaters, but two new photos reveal some key clues.

We'll next see Princess Diana of Themyscira in the '80s.
A photo of "Wonder Woman 1984" features star Gal Gadot standing in front of a several television sets -- all of which are playing iconic pop culture moments from the decade.
A second tease reveals that Wonder Woman's love interest, played by Chris Pine, will return for the sequel.
    "Wonder Woman" is the first major superhero franchise to be led by a woman, director Patty Jenkins. The film earned more than $103 million in its North American opening last June -- the biggest ever for a female director.
    Kristen Wiig has been cast as Cheetah in the film.
    "Wonder Woman 1984" will debut in theaters Nov. 1, 2019.
    (Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by Time Warner.)