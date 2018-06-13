Here is the first look at 'Wonder Woman 1984'

(CNN)We still have to wait more than a year before the sequel to "Wonder Woman" arrives in theaters, but two new photos reveal some key clues.
We'll next see Princess Diana of Themyscira in the '80s.
A photo of "Wonder Woman 1984" features star Gal Gadot standing in front of a several television sets -- all of which are playing iconic pop culture moments from the decade.
A second tease reveals that Wonder Woman's love interest, played by Chris Pine, will return for the sequel.
"Wonder Woman" is the first major superhero franchise to be led by a woman, director Patty Jenkins. The film earned more than $103 million in its North American opening last June -- the biggest ever for a female director.
Kristen Wiig has been cast as Cheetah in the film.
"Wonder Woman 1984" will debut in theaters Nov. 1, 2019.
