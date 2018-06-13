Tiffany Haddish ends #WhoBitBeyoncé mystery

(CNN) When Tiffany Haddish told the world that an actress allegedly bit Beyoncé's face at a party last December, inquiring minds went into overdrive trying to figure out who Haddish was referring to.

"I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me," she said in the interview published Wednesday. "They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin' to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down."

"[Beyoncé] was like,'Tiffany, no. Don't do that," Haddish said at the time. "That b**ch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**ch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"

Despite the media storm that followed her comments, Haddish told THR she hasn't experienced any personal fallout.

"The other day, someone was saying, like, 'Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut 'cause now you're never gonna be invited to parties,' but I got invited to way more parties after that. It's ridiculous how many parties. 'Can you come to my party?' 'Can you come to my thing?' They want me to talk about something at their thing 'cause they think, like, 'This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.'"