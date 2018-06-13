Will 'The Incredibles 2' bring more power to animated sequels?

(CNN) If "The Incredibles 2" has an incredible opening weekend, Disney can give thanks, in part, to the ageless aspect of animation -- a medium tailor-made for sequels, which allows this movie to pick up where the original left off, 14 years later. While that might be advantageous for studios, the allure of sequels could also lead to diminished creativity in what was once one of movie-going's most unexpectedly ambitious genres.

There's no denying that the entertainment business has become increasingly wedded to the comfort and familiarity of sequels and spinoffs. Pixar, however, the Disney-owned unit behind "Incredibles," has historically prided itself on its creativity and originality, resisting the siren song of sequels through much of the company's early years.

The animation powerhouse fulfilled that promise with a virtually uninterrupted string of widely admired hits that appealed to adults and children alike -- titles like "Up," "WALL-E" and "Ratatouille."

Remy in 'Ratatouille'

More recently, though, Pixar has bet heavily on sequels, preceding "Incredibles" with follow-ups to "Cars" and "Finding Nemo." "Toy Story 4" is due next year, as is a much-anticipated encore to sibling Disney Animation's "Frozen."

Pixar has stressed that the company only does sequels when it finds a story worthy of them, and the unit has continued to do original films, like last year's Oscar-winning "Coco."

