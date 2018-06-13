Sylvester Stallone subject of sex crimes investigation

(CNN) The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is reviewing a sex crime case against Sylvester Stallone, spokesman Greg Risling said Wednesday.

The Santa Monica Police Department turned over the case, which was first reported to it in November 2017, Risling told CNN in an email.

The alleged incident at the center of the case took place in 1990s, Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police said. Police didn't say anything about the nature of the allegation against Stallone.

"My client categorically denies the allegations," Stallone's attorney, Martin Singer, told CNN.

"It's outrageous that the DA's office and PD would announce this information because it makes the public think that there's something there."

Read More