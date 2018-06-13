Oprah's gifts to Meghan Markle's mom affirm she's the queen of thoughtful

Story highlights Winfrey is known for her generosity

(CNN) You really want Oprah Winfrey to gift you.

The media mogul is well-known for her generosity and that extends to her gift giving.

It was reported that Winfrey had lavished gifts on Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, when the pair spent the afternoon together prior to Markle's wedding to Prince Harry.

Earlier this week, Winfrey clarified what happened during their visit in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

"You know what the gifts were? First of all, she's great at yoga, so I said, 'Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn,'" Winfrey explained. "So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch."

