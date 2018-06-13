Netflix to continue streaming Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' after fan outcry

Story highlights Netflix was set to stop airing the show on June 16

Online petition to keep the show gathered more than 6,000 signatures

(CNN) Fans mourning the loss of Anthony Bourdain have succeeded in convincing Netflix to continue streaming his show.

His series "Parts Unknown" was set to end its run on the streaming giant this month.

Bourdain, 61, took his own life last week in France while working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. A close friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive in his hotel room.

There was an immediate outpouring of grief for the former chef whose show premiered on CNN five years ago and took viewers on a trek around the globe in search of food and culture.

